Retired Teachers meeting this week

The Floyd County Retired Teachers Association will hold its Maymeeting this week with guest speaker Dr. Garry Collins, chiropractor.
The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, at the Farm Bureau office intown. Lunch will be provided at minimal cost.
All retired education personnel are encouraged to attend meetings and/or join FCRTA for its educational outings.
The FCRTA will tour Smithfield Plantation in Blacksburg on Wednesday, June 1.
With questions about joining FCRTA and more, call President Sarah Wood at (540) 745-4784 or Secretary Joan Starkey at (540) 593-3736.