Council votes to remedy skunk problem

In a relatively short Floyd Town Council meeting last week, a town Loan Pool application was denied and the Floyd Americana Music and Arts Festival was officially approved to take place in September.

To start the Feb. 17 meeting, Councilman Chris Bond made the motion to roll an expiring CD at Skyline National Bank into the town’s money market, and for new Town Manager Andrew Morris to keep an eye on interest rates to re-invest the money during the next few months.

The motion passed unanimously, and Council moved on to review the Warren G. Lineberry Park Use Permit for the Floyd Americana Music and Crafts Festival to take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Councilman Mike Patton moved to approve the request, and Vice Mayor Bruce Turner seconded the motion. All council members voted in favor of the event.

In the sole nay vote of the evening, Council denied a Town of Floyd Loan Pool application from Metta Meals LLC, based on the Loan Pool Advisory Board’s recommendation, and former Town Manager Kayla Cox explained the Board’s reasoning.

Cox said the owner requested $50,000 for a food truck, but has not yet established herself in Floyd. She also said there was no commitment that the truck would largely service Floyd, and told Council the advisory board encouraged them to re-apply after establishing themselves in Floyd.

Council voted unanimously to deny the loan.

In his first report to Town Council, Morris informed Council of the amount of funding necessary to remedy the skunk problem in town, which Cox noted has been reported by Angels in the Attic, Milestones Daycare and the Republic of Floyd, among others.

For the town to contract with Blue Ridge Wildlife for “five traps in two locations,” Morris said, will cost $319 for setup and $99 per trip to remove animals from the traps. BRW will also require the landowners’ permission to set up traps, Morris added.

Patton and Turner said the process is like “setting a bounty” on the skunks, and Council unanimously voted to approve contracting BRW’s services.

Turner suggested before the meeting adjourned that Council add a line item to the budget for such expenses from now on, and other Council members agreed.

The next regular meeting of the Floyd Town Council is at 6:30 p.m. on March 3. An hour before the meeting begins, community members are invited to bid farewell to former Town Manager Kayla Cox at W. Skip Bishop Town Hall in Floyd.