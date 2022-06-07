 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week

Sheena

Three-year-old Sheena is a foster dog with the Floyd County Humane Society, who is looking for her forever home.

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Sheena, who is a beautiful young lady, full of love, intelligence and curiosity.

Sheena is a mixture of several dog breeds: shepherd, border collie and lab. She has long, silky black hair with white toes, a white chest and a white tipped tail.

She's about three years old and already spayed. Sheena does well with other dogs who are as gentle as she is. Her foster says Sheena is a very sweet dog who creates no problems and tends to ignore the family's cats.

Anyone interested in meeting Sheena should submit an adoption application at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or contact the FCHS volunteer line at (540) 745-7207.

Don’t forget about FCHS’ low cost spay/neuter shuttle. Community cats are fixed for free.

