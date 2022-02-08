‘Soulful Aging’ found in library discussion

About two dozen community members turned out to listen to the poetry of Colleen Redman and Katherine Chantal on Sunday during the duo’s first event of their Soulful Aging Tour.

Hosted by the Jessie Peterman, Redman and Chantal read from their recently published books, “Objects Are Closer Than They Appear” by Redman and “Poetic Memoir of a Nascent Senescent: Poems from My Sixties” by Chantal.

In the spirit of poetic memoir and depth psychology, the two took turns reading poems, presenting an honest and emotional sharing that drew laughter, some tears and frequent applause.

Attendee Kalinda Wycoff later said the reading was “very good for the heart and soul in many ways.”

Agnes Crowe recommended that others attend future readings if they have the opportunity, posting to Facebook on Feb. 7, “The hour flew by and everyone who was there yesterday enjoyed ourselves.”

Find Redman’s book at The Harvest Moon store, and Chantal’s can be found at The Floyd Country Store. Both are also available online.