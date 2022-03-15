Floyd man dies in Roanoke crash

Police have identified a Floyd County man as the victim of a fatal auto accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Roanoke.

Anthony Williams, 30, was a passenger in a car involved in a crash around 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest, according to a news release.

Williams, of Floyd, died at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the same vehicle was critically injured, and rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The second driver remained on scene and has been cooperative with police, officials said. The cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday but speed appeared to be a factor.

No other details were immediately released. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the police department by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

This article was first published online by The Roanoke Times on March 14, 2022.