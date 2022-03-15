 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Floyd man dies in Roanoke crash

  • 0
Roanoke Police Department
Logo by Roanoke Police Department

Police have identified a Floyd County man as the victim of a fatal auto accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Roanoke.

Anthony Williams, 30, was a passenger in a car involved in a crash around 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest, according to a news release.

Williams, of Floyd, died at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the same vehicle was critically injured, and rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The second driver remained on scene and has been cooperative with police, officials said. The cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday but speed appeared to be a factor.

No other details were immediately released. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the police department by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

This article was first published online by The Roanoke Times on March 14, 2022.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chilhowie businessman renovates site

Chilhowie businessman renovates site

After years of closure and decline, occupation by squatters and falling into disrepair the former Rainbow Autel in Chilhowie is being demolished. Plans to renovate the nearby carwash are also in the works. 

Speed cameras eyed for Smyth school zones

Speed cameras eyed for Smyth school zones

For his decades in law enforcement, Sheriff Chip Shuler isn’t easily surprised by law breaking, but he described himself as shocked by the number of people speeding through school zones. Shuler wasn’t alone. When presented with some of the statistics, county leaders began considering action that would place enforcement cameras in those zones.