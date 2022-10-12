Millwald Theatre to open Dec. 9

Wytheville’s Millwald Theatre will re-open on Dec. 9. The theatre announced the long-awaited news on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

The post reads: IT. IS. ON! Have you heard the news? The Millwald will officially re-open December 9th! LIVE MUSIC is coming to Wytheville...details to be released really soon. Tickets go on sale in less than two weeks! Are you ready to experience the newly renovated theater? We think you're gonna LOVE IT!

Now, fully restored, the Millwald will operate as a theatre, cultural arts and education center. Construction on the multi-million dollar renovation project began in July 2021.

Plans call for the theatre to be open daily, welcoming visitors and bringing economic benefits to the community. With seating for 500, the renovated Millwald will support varied programming like live shows, cinema and educational activities.

The restoration will also stabilize and secure the historical landmark, improve the attractiveness of downtown to potential businesses and increase downtown property tax values, officials have said.

Construction includes restoring one 500 seat auditorium with state-of-the art sound and lighting along with the capability of showing a movie or conducting a live on-stage event.

The theatre’s lower level will house dressing rooms, a green room, classrooms, an administration office, restrooms and an auxiliary concession stand space.

Each of the two levels measure about 7,500 square feet of space.

Upstairs, the two cinemas created years go in the theatre’s balcony have been torn away to create a new balcony space. In addition, an area has been built behind the stage for a special lift so equipment can be moved from outside to the stage area. Also upstairs, there is a concession area, restrooms and a gift shop.

Additionally, the theatre will be ADA accessible, providing lift access to the stage and elevator access to the lower level.

The Millwald Theatre opened Aug. 28, 1928, with a screening of the silent film “Beau Broadway,” starring Lew Cody and Aileen Pringle. It wasn’t long, though, until the theater showed its first “talkie,” Al Jolson’s 1927 musical “The Jazz Singer.” In August 2005, the Millwald showed its last two films: “Four Brothers” and “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo.”

For more information on the Millwald, visit its Facebook page or www.themillwald.org

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com