Floyd senior shines in Appalachian entrepreneurial series

Lucas Cox, a senior at Floyd County High School, recently participated in a two-week program formulated to develop skills and creativity that are keys to entrepreneurial success.

The Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy is an initiative of the Appalachian Regional Commission that prepares the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders in the region. Applicants were selected from 13 states.

Cox spent two weeks on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., to complete work sessions, networking activities and a variety of field trips.

Participants also attended an etiquette dinner and developed their own business ideas, leading up to the Big Idea Pitch Contest and graduation from the program.

Cox was a member of the "Next Level Advertising" team, which proposed an idea of support services to new businesses. The pitch received the Most Impactful Award and was recognized for its outstanding presentation.

The AEA provides this two-week residential program at no cost to high school students in counties served by the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Sessions were facilitated by partners from EntreEd, STEMWest and App State, and participants engaged with entrepreneurs from across Appalachia in face to face and Zoom interviews.

More information about the program and other programs by the ARC, visit, https://www.arc.gov/appalachian-entrepreneurship-academy/.