Pet of the Week

Meet a new Floyd County Humane Society charge, Dolly, who found her freedom in Floyd after she was at risk of being euthanized in a Tennessee shelter. FCHS estimates she’s between 4-5 years old, and has had “multiple litters of puppies.”

Dolly was originally taken to the shelter when someone saw another person leave her on the road and drive away. She made her freedom ride to Virginia on March 22.

Dolly is settling in and enjoying her time to relax for a bit. It is time for her to retire and be spoiled for the rest of her life.

Dolly is super sweet and gentle. FCHS thinks she spent a lot of time outside, but she has kept a clean kennel so far, and is nonreactive to other dogs.

She has an appointment to be spayed April 7 and is in the process of becoming up-to-date on vaccines.

Anyone interested in meeting Dolly should complete and submit an adoption application available at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or contact (540) 745-7207 for additional information.