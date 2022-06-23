Increases cut staffing in schools

Six positions at Floyd County Public Schools were “absorbed” for the upcoming fiscal year’s budget, which was approved last week.

Delays in the General Assembly impacted budget approvals across the state, including school boards and county governments.

FCPS Superintendent John Wheeler said on June 13 a new tool released by the GA added about $150,000 to the draft budget earlier in the month but that amount and more was quickly re-allocated.

“Natural” increases in the Census, Wheeler said, alongside increases in the employer’s portion of health insurance required the Board to “come up with more from within” for FY 22-23.

Three positions were eliminated as the result, Wheeler said, bringing the total number of absorbed positions to six for FY22-23.

“It’s as tight as we can be and still meet the needs,” Wheeler said at the FCPS meeting June 13.

There were cuts to other line items to make up the difference as well, Wheeler said, including $10,000 from the Technology Department.

He said the recent rise in fuel costs were also taken into consideration.

“It looked good on paper,” Wheeler said at last week’s Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting.

He said the district’s ability to make up the funding itself speaks to its “efficiency” and a lot of hard work.

Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer said as of the budget approval, FCPS employs a total of 375 employees. Of the six absorbed positions, she said, four were teaching, one was custodial and one was maintenance.