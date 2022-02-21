Search warrant filed in fatal Wythe crash

State police have downloaded electronic data from a passenger van as part of their ongoing investigation into a Feb. 11 triple fatality on Interstate 81 involving a Georgia family.

The evidence was collected on Feb. 15, according to a recently filed search warrant in Wythe County Circuit Court.

In the warrant, Virginia State Police Master Trooper J.E. Ferland said it appeared the van driver, 31-year-old Christina E. Williams, didn’t apply the brakes or didn’t apply them hard enough to leave skid marks before hitting a stopped southbound tractor-trailer in the left lane at the 64 mile marker.

He said there was approximately 4/10 of a mile of straight and clear site distance before the crash, which happened between Wytheville and Rural Retreat.

“Damages incurred to the Ford Transit Van from the crash based on my training and experience showed a significant difference in speed of both vehicles at impact with some type of driver inattention prior to the motor vehicle crash…,” Ferland wrote.

The trooper said witnesses reported not seeing the van’s brake lights come on before the wreck.

“According to the vehicle manufacturer and the Bosch Corp. there is an airbag control module and/or a powertrain control module which records data from the vehicle computer system and stores that data…which would assist in the investigation of this motor vehicle crash.”

Three people, including Williams’ 52-year-old husband, were killed in the crash. A 25-year-old and unidentified 2-year-old also died.

Christina Williams and three other passengers were taken to area hospitals with varying degrees of injuries, police said.

The tractor-trailer driver wasn’t injured.