Buffalo Pride Spaghetti Dinner to support Floyd Young Life

Floyd County Young Life

Show some school spirit for the Buffaloes football team and get dinner before this Friday’s big game against Glenvar at Floyd County Young Life’s Drive-thru Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser.

From 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, swing by Floyd Baptist Church (510 E. Main St.) to grab a take-out meal made with ingredients donated by local citizens and businesses. Be sure to wear your best Buffalo gear.

You are encouraged to take to the ball game, take the meals home, or purchase and donate to local service personnel.

For more than a decade, Floyd County Young Life, a nonprofit Christian outreach ministry, has met with high school and middle school age students in small groups, Bible studies and in club activities to share the Word of Jesus Christ.

As a nonprofit organization, the budget is completely supported by the generosity of people and businesses in Floyd County and beyond.

The outreach is led by volunteer leaders who seek to build authentic friendship, introduce them to Jesus Christ and grow in their faith, often with kids who have had no exposure to the Gospel. This is possible thanks to the generosity of time, talent and resources from many local citizens.

For more information on Floyd County Young Life and the Spaghetti Dinner, visit www.facebook.com/FloydCountyYL.

Members look forward to serving you this Friday (Oct. 7).

