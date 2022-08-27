Firearm use in road rage nets two-month sentence

A Willis man whose road rage in a June 2020 incident escalated to the use of a firearm is going to spend 60 days in jail.

Jesse Ravin Alexander Turman did not speak for himself during sentencing on Aug. 23 in front of Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor after his sister, wife and employer called his use of guns a shock because they felt it was out of character for him.

Floyd County Commonwealth’s attorney Eric Branscom said that didn’t matter and told the court that such actions require severe consequences.

“There are serious consequences when you use a firearm,” Branscom said. “A thoughtless moment requires those consequences be imposed.”

Turman’s sister said she knows her brother and that he is not a violent man. She and Turman’s wife said they would help him be the man they know.

Turman’s employer said he was shocked at what happened but felt it was a one-time thing that would never be repeated.

Defense attorney Fred Kellerman agreed, saying his client has “paid the consequences” with a felony record and the ability to ever own or possess firearms again.

The incident in 2020 started with aggressive driving among teenagers that started in Hillsville and continued into Floyd County until Turman started firing his .45 semi-automatic pistol near Willis.

“He had three loaded guns at his disposal,” Branscom told the court during the one-day trial before Judge Fleenor on March 15. “He was angry, in a mad rage and ready to make someone pay.”

At his trial, Turman said he fired three times into a bank alongside the road.

Floyd Judge Mike Fleenor sentenced Turman to five years, with two months in jail and the rest suspended.

Kellerman asked the judge to consider setting up a way Truman could serve his time on weekends or by wearing a monitor. Branscom said he is not sure if such monitoring is available, but the judge said he would look at possible alternatives.

In another court matter Aug. 23, Denise Renee Moles of Willis was sentenced and jailed after three-and-a-half years in Drug Court before relapsing into use of methamphetamine at least 14 times.

Judge Fleenor imposed the original five-year sentence for possession of the drugs and sent her to jail for five months with the remainder suspended with probation.

The sentencing came on one of the Drug Court days.

In other action Tuesday:

Dylan John Goad of Willis entered a guilty plea for abuse and neglect of a child and was given a five-year suspended sentence with three years of supervised probation. The judge also ordered Goad to avoid all contact with the child.