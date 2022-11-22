Support Floyd causes for Giving Tuesday

Nonprofit operations in Floyd County have started fundraising for Giving Tuesday 2022 on Nov. 29.

Some nonprofits have exceeded the goal set on the Give Local website, including Springhouse (more than $70,000), Plenty! Farm and Food Bank (more than $15,000), and the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (more than $35,000).

The Floyd Center for the Arts (220 Parkway Lane S.) was 93% of the way to its $40,000 goal by Monday, Nov. 21, and the Old Church Gallery was 74% of the way to its $5,000 goal.

Additional participating nonprofits include the Handmade Music School ($5,000 goal), Instill Mindfulness (no goal set), Partnership for Floyd ($3,500), Sustain Floyd (no goal set), The Floyd County Historical Society (no goal set), Blue Mountain School ($20,000), Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers (no goal set) and the Floyd County Humane Society ($5,000 goal).

A complete list of participating groups and their progress for Giving Tuesday 2022 can be found online at www.givelocalnrv.org.

Donations can also be made to most Floyd nonprofits on their individual websites.