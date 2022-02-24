Lady Buffs take JV championship title

This year, Junior Varsity athletic teams had a chance to compete in a district tournament, and the JV Lady Buffaloes captured the Three Rivers District Girls JV Basketball Championship last week with a 49-32 win over James River at FCHS on Thursday.

In the first quarter Feb. 17, the only question was whether the Lady Knights would get on the scoreboard as the Lady Buffs controlled the ball and James River did not get on the scoreboard until the final second and Floyd led 11-2 at the end of the period.

The lead remained at nine points at the half with the score 21-12 but the Lady Buffaloes increased the margin to 32-15 going into the fourth quarter and cruised to the win.

The Lady Buffs qualified to the championship round on Wednesday by stampeding the Radford High Bobcats. The Buffs took a 5-0 lead after the game’s start and led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.

At halftime, the Lady Buffs led 33-12, then extended the margin to 45-23 going into the fourth quarter.

About halfway through that final quarter, officials suspended stopping the clock for fouls or timeouts because of the large lead and the crowd cheered as the game ended.

The ladies were congratulated but did not have a trophy presentation. Such events were discontinued during the pandemic and have not yet resumed.

Floyd County High School officials hoped for a championship double-header Thursday night, but the male half of the JV basketball Buffaloes squad lost their opening game against Alleghany Wednesday and did not qualify for the championship round.