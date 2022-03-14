Smyth supervisors give truck stop green light to proceed

A truck stop proposed for land just off Interstate 81’s Exit 39 won the first of multiple required permits and permissions Thursday night.

The hope of getting even a small percentage of the more than 30,000 vehicles that daily pass by the commercially-zoned land to stop and spend money in the county and perhaps spark more growth swayed supervisors, who acknowledged citizen concerns about the environment, traffic, quality of life for next-door neighborhoods, and history. They also noted that most of those concerns are regulated by other government agencies and are outside the county’s purview.

Arpit Soni of Soni Holdings LLC, the project developer, told supervisors that they are aware that multiple steps lie ahead to build the truck stop on land that adjoins 416 Chestnut Ridge Road in Marion. However, he said, “This is the first step we have to do.”

Should all the necessary federal and state permissions be granted, Soni said they would like to start work on the truck stop-travel center late this year or in early 2023. He described it as similar to area Luv’s or TA truck stops.

The project, Soni said, would be built in two phases with the first making the center able to accommodate about 200 tractor-trailers and then 500 trucks when the second phase is complete.

A preliminary drawing of the truck stop shows it including a truck wash, restrooms and a truck repair center, a travel center, and four possible out parcels.

Last month, Soni said that Wendy’s and Subway have confirmed that they would locate there, and they have talked with Taco Bell, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Cracker Barrel among others. Thursday, he said they are continuing to work to bring both fast food and sit-down eateries to the project. He also said that Circle K has confirmed it is ready to join the development.

In February, Soni noted that the project would create jobs, and he presented the officials with a study that indicated that in its first year of operation the truck stop would generate $5.5 million in local, state and other taxes.

Soni Holdings is not new to Smyth County. They’ve been working to fully reopen the Adwolfe Food Mart and plan to hold a grand opening next month.

Soni said the developers understand that they must work with the Virginia Department of Transportation on a traffic study and apply for a permit with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to work on land that includes a nearly six-acre wetlands area. He also said that work has been underway for more than a year with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) on building up the eight acres of the site that lie in the flood plain.

While aware of people’s concerns about the 22-room Seven Mile Ford pre-Civil War home of the late Lucy Herndon Crockett, a noted writer and artist, Arpit told supervisors that the renovations necessary to save the home have been projected to cost more than $4 million.

The house, placed on National Register of Historic Places in 1969, was built in 1842 by John Montgomery Preston on land his wife, Maria Thornton Carter Preston, inherited from her father, General Francis Preston.

In a letter to the supervisors, the owner of the site, George Palmer, wrote, “I could say a lot more, like no one did anything positive concerning preserving the old house for the past 40 years.”

Supervisor Phil Stevenson reflected that in her time, Crockett, who served as a Red Cross worker in the Pacific during World War II, was likely a hero. However, he said, “I don’t live among the dead.”

“We’ve got to help the heroes of today,” Stevenson argued, including doctors, nurses and others on the frontlines. New revenue for the county will allow the county to help them, he said. To the developers, Stevenson said, “I hope you can cover the whole property… so we can help the heroes that are alive.”

Stevenson noted that it’s Palmer’s right to tear down the house if he so desires.

With the land near I-81 and zoned for commercial development, Stevenson said, it’s going to develop.

Supervisor Courtney Widener said that the majority of citizens who’ve contacted him have been in favor of the project. Noting that he has three children, the Royal Oak District supervisor said he hopes the truck stop project might spark development and help the county grow.

“This area needs growth,” Widener said, who also acknowledged that he’d lost sleep considering the proposal’s pros and cons.

Supervisor Mike Sturgill said he is working to see the big picture. He expressed hope that approval of this opportunity would bring other business and get travelers off Interstate 81, spending money and generating revenue, which would be “good for citizens.”

Board Chair Charlie Atkins said he believes the county needs the truck stop but he told developers that he wants it to be a quality travel center – one that will attract repeat business. He asked Soni to update the supervisors every six months on the project. Soni agreed.

The supervisors’ decision was unanimous. Palmer thanked the board and said he’d been working to develop the land for 20 years. Speaking to individual supervisors following the vote, Palmer called their decision an answered prayer.

Thursday, the supervisors also approved the necessary rezoning and special use permit for JWM Enterprises LLC, to establish a truck terminal, contractor storage yard and a mining, quarrying, mineral extraction, and processing operation on approximately 14 acres at 2312 and 2340 Lee Highway in Marion.

The supervisors rezoned that land from commercial to industrial.