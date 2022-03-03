Suspicious package at Marion Manor Apartments determined to be 'homemade electronic device,' SCSO says

A building at Marion Manor Apartments has been given the all-clear after police found a “suspicious package” while executing a search warrant Thursday morning.

According to a statement posted to the Smyth County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, agents with the Virginia State Police Bomb Squad and the ATF determined the package was a “homemade electronic device.”

“The device was dismantled and contained no hazardous materials,” the statement said.

As a precaution, one of the buildings in the complex was evacuated, according to a statement from the Town of Marion. Others who were not asked to evacuate did so on their own. Those evacuated were permitted to return home shortly after 3 p.m.

One resident said she made the decision to leave after police told residents not required to evacuate to go inside their homes and stay there.

“I figured if it was bad enough for them to tell us that then I'm leaving,” she said.

“When you've got state police, the big buses with the canopies rolled out and equipment flying everywhere and stuff going, it's kind of a scary situation,” she added.

The woman said she found out through a social media post from the town's spokesperson, Ken Heath, that police were investigating a suspicious package.

“Thank God Ken shared it because I didn't know,” she said.

The sheriff's office did not mention in its statement what investigators sought in the search warrant or if any arrests had been made, however the woman, who asked not to be identified, said the apartment complex has long been plagued with a drug problem. She noted that a man convicted in a federal drug case previously had counterfeit pills containing fentanyl shipped to his apartment there.

Marion Police Chief John Clair said his office has made four drug arrests at the apartment complex since the beginning of the year.​