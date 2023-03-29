Cleanup efforts are expected begin next month on the former town shop site in the Saltville well fields with demolition of the buildings in June and soil site cleanup in the fall. This project is expected to open the door for continuing work to develop the community’s tourism economy.

At the March meeting of Saltville Town Council, Joe Morici, senior principal at Stantec in Richmond, gave a report on progress of the cleanup plan.

Morici has over 27 years of experience in engineering and project management, leading regional efforts to collaborate with local governments to develop Brownfields (contaminated land) cleanup programs in their communities.

Once a Brownfields project is awarded, Morici manages the site developing clean-up and remediation designs, overseeing clean-up and remediation activities, and facilitating redevelopment planning while partnering with the client to meet site needs.

The cleanup will take place thanks to a $300,000 grant announced by the governor last October.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that approximately $847,000 in Site Remediation Grants from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF) would be awarded to four localities: the Town of Saltville, Smyth County, the Town of Bedford, and Patrick County.

The VBAF is a partnership between the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Department of Environmental Quality and administered by the Virginia Resources Authority

“We got clean-up funding three years ago,” said Town Manager Brian Martin, and then it was rescinded due to a technical issue. Resubmission of the grant request was eventually successful.

“This grant,” he said, “should be enough to do asbestos abatement, demolish the building, and take out the underground storage tank and any residuals above ground. We should have a clean site ready for development.”

Martin said that the value of the real estate will serve as a one-to-one match requirement for the grant.

Plans have been discussed by the town to develop the site into a campground, first for RVs and primitive sites and hopefully later adding cabins or structures.

Town officials met late last year with representatives of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to perform inspection on the underground storage tank.

In response to a question from Mayor Todd Young on how the town can help at this time, Morici said town crew members could remove anything that can be removed.

In other business at the March meeting:

The council asked Attorney Paul Cassell to draft ordinances regarding unmown yards, burned-out buildings, and meals tax collection by food truck vendors.

The council approved a policy to collect brush twice a year instead of monthly.

The council set a permanent time of 5:30 p.m. for council meetings all year.

The council approved the annual CC “Rider” Olinger Memorial Poker Run on June 24 with the addition this year of vendors and music.

The council approved the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club Carnival for July 19-22.

The council approved the temporary closing of Palmer Avenue on April 1 for the 11 a.m. parade for opening day of Little League and on April 2 for the 1 p.m. Easter egg hunt in the town commons.