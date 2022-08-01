New Leaf artists collaborate for Turtle Party this week

Nature photographer Dan Robertson and the endangered Green Sea Turtle are being honored at Floyd’s New Leaf Gallery on Friday, Aug. 5.

The Big Turtle Party from 5-7 p.m. will feature the work of a dozen gallery artists, who were inspired by Robertson’s moving photograph to recreate the turtle in various mediums.

Robertson took the photo on the north coast of Maui, Hawaii.

“It was just us and the turtles for several hours each morning,” Roberston said. “The great light helped me capture, the texture of the turtle’s skin, the aqua color of the water and the various rocks embedded in the sand. It was an experience I will never forget.”

Paintings, block prints and papier-mache turtles are on display at the New Leaf Gallery throughout August.

The Big Turtle Party on Aug. 5 will include turtle-inspired refreshments, a craft table and educational facts about the endangered species. A large stuffed-turtle raffle will benefit the Floyd County High School Art Department.

A New Leaf Gallery is located inside The Station on south Locust Street. Its regular hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and from moon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Learn more about the gallery’s offerings and featured artists at https://anewleaf-gallery.com. Keep up with its special events and new exhibits on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/anewleafgalleryfloydva.