A 53-year-old Meadows of Dan man was granted a “safety valve” in Floyd County Circuit Court Tuesday, which removed the threat of 20 years to life.

Christopher Joseph Kandies became the first felony drug dealer in Floyd County to obtain the “safety valve” that removed the threat of a life sentence for heavy meth distribution through legislation passed by the General Assembly two years ago.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom asked Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor to not grant the relief, calling Kandies “a cancer that threatens our county” through his sales of massive amounts of the highly addictive drug that has been called “an epidemic” in this county and other rural areas of Southwest Virginia.

Defense attorney Harold Slate said that Kandies fully qualified for the relief because it is the only charge on his criminal record, noting he doesn’t have traffic violations, did not use a gun in his dealing and has no history of violence.

Kandies, a chef with a lengthy employment record, was praised in court testimony by family members, who called him a “good family man” who worked hard and stayed out of trouble. Each said they did know of his side business of selling meth.

Branscom said Kandies came into Floyd County on March 5, 2020, with more than 100 grams of meth and sold it to many Floyd Countians addicted to the drug.

“He should spend at least 20 years in prison,” Branscom said in his closing arguments. “He sold a drug of death to our residents and was a dangerous threat. He didn’t care about the lives his drugs have ruined. All he cared about was making money and dealing death.”

Branscom said the relief provisions for first-time offenders without a history of violence was aimed at those who broke the law a first time and didn’t do it again.

“Mr. Kandies did it over and over and didn’t stop until he was caught,” he added. He also said Kandies was a user and addict of the drug.

Judge Fleenor, in approving use of the safety valve, noted Kandies’ lack of a criminal record and no history of violence.

Virginia Sentencing Guidelines recommended prison time of 3-5 years and the judge applied the high end with five years in prison and 15 years suspended, plus $1,000 in fines, drug counseling and treatment during the five years of probation that begins after his release.

In another case on April 25, Richard Eric Goodwin of Roanoke pleaded guilty to stealing two ATVs that were stolen in Roanoke and spotted by the original owner in Floyd County.

Gordon was given a two-year suspended sentence with a $200 fine and $2,000 of restitution.

In other hearings Tuesday:

Brandon Cory Thomas, 24, of Willis, faced sentencing on multiple charges going back to 2019, including assaulting law enforcement officers and medical personnel, plus drug and weapons charges, as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A presentencing report will be prepared on the old charges and new, and he will face a new hearing in December.