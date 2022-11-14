The Perfect Gift Shop preps for sixth year, new location

Volunteers with The Perfect Gift Shop are accepting donations and getting ready for their opening next month, on Dec. 9.

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors approved the Gift Shop’s use of the old Rec Center, behind the County Administration Center on east Oxford Street, which is currently empty.

Insurance and paperwork are still in the process but this location will be a nice, large space to stock lots of gifts for shoppers who receive Gift Certificates, which are distributed by local schools, organizations and volunteers.

All children that attend school or a church in Floyd County between the ages of five and 15 are eligible to receive a gift certificate. Developmentally delayed adults are also eligible to shop. Only one shopping experience per shopper per year is allowed.

The shop accepts donations of new or nearly new items that would make perfect gifts. Everything from clothing, socks, gloves, hats, dishes, toiletries, appliances and pet items are purchased with the gift certificates each year.

In 2021, a total of 335 shoppers visited the shop and more than 2,000 gifts were prepared.

Donations can be dropped off at the storage location at 613 E. Main St., next to the Xpress Mart, in the basement of the building. Volunteers are there as their schedule permits, so call beforehand to schedule a time.

For more information about The Perfect Gift Shop and updates about the 2022 season, check Facebook at www.facebook.com/ThePerfectGift1720, the website at www.theperfectgiftshops.org/index.php/about or call (540) 808-3972.