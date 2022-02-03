‘Minor’ housing development changes approved

Last Thursday evening, the Floyd County Board of Supervisors paid an overdue election data vendor from 2021 and approved modifications in the county’s housing development program.

The prepared agenda for Jan. 25 did not include a closed-door “executive session,” which has become a regular part of meetings in recent months, but Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe requested to amend the agenda to add one.

Economic Director Lydeana Martin asked the board to approve minor modifications in the county’s CBDG Housing Rehab program, designed to help up to 15 residents become homeowners with a $1 million federal grant.

“All of these are owner-occupied houses,” Martin told the board, and the county has allocated $12,000 to help and eight other partners are contributing $152,000.

“That includes Habitat ($100,000) to build two of the houses,” she told the board.

Martin asked the board to approve documents with changes by the state. For example, the program previously wanted a mortgage payment based on income but has been changed to an alternative driven by COVID-19, which eliminated the initial requirements for a payment.

“It’s good for the homeowners,” she said.

She also said the documents now include changes recommended by county attorney Steve Durbin. The documents also include modified forms required by the state.

Little River District Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch asked if the changes in the governor’s office and administration might bring more changes.

“I can’t answer that,” Martin said, adding that the changes presented to the board is what must be clarified to participants in the program with an understanding the current rules are in place.

After more discussion, the changes and documents were approved by the board.

In another matter, the board approved use of the contingency fund to pay a $3,720 overdue bill driven by changes in pollbook certifications by the state Elections Board. The bill, which county registrar Amy Ingram said got lost in the county’s email system, did not include any penalties or late fees.

The additional cost of the pollbook program goes back to one vendor saying the changes required by the state in 2020 was cost prohibited, and a new vendor was recommended. KnowInk now provides the software for the pollbooks.

Supervisors thanked Ingram, her staff and volunteers for their handling of elections and noted the county has not had any of the problems that have disrupted vote counts in other counties or states.

In a response on whether there is a need for more polling places in the county, Ingram said she could put together more information. She said she has had some complaints about the location of polling places.

In a related matter, some supervisors wanted to know why the colors of maps that show the new district lines were different now.

One district was now purple. County Administrator Linda Millsapps said she could check to see if the colors were intentional or by chance, but no action was taken.

In other matters before the board:

The board accepted recommendations for purchase of new iPhones for the supervisors and a plan to tie them to Apple tablets for uses of data instead of paper for many items in meetings.

Millsaps shared recommended letters to county offices for upcoming new budget discussions.

The board met for more than an hour in a closed session to discuss sale or acquisition of property but took no action on any related issue before adjourning.