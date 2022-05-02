High school hosts 7th Special Olympics

Nearly a month of training paid off for athletes who participated in the seventh annual Floyd County Public Schools Special Olympics Track and Field meet in April.

The 22 athletes and their 25 coaches (also students) paraded onto the field on April 21 to music from the Pride of Floyd County Marching Band, which also provided The Star Spangled Banner to kick off the events.

All athletes participated in a softball throw before small-group competitions.

Gabriel Akers and Allison Goodman faced off in the 100-meter bike ride, and there were three competitors in the 200-meter bike ride: Brianna Graham, Logan Gray and Nicole Janney.

Kerrigan Rotuck, Bradley Strausbaugh and Tristan Tanner took on the 300-meter bike ride.

There were four groups that tackled 100-meter runs: Joey Brown and Josiah Fannon; Seth Hutchins, Brandon Brammer, Brianna Bergstrom, Carmen Corona and Joseph Hicks; Aolani Bason and Savannah Weaver; and Hannah Grubb, Kylee Metzler and Jacob Allen.

For the first time since the 2019 FCPS Olympics, all Floyd High School students were invited to cheer on their peers from the stands, and some elementary school classes were invited.

Director of Special Education and Student Services Melissa McDaniel said the student athletes and their parents “are always appreciative” of the work done by the FCPS Special Olympics Committee.

“It is always a favorite day of the school year — for all of us,” McDaniel said. “It can be very emotional to watch as we see our athletes beaming with pride and their peers cheering for them.”

Carrie Chaffin heads up the committee, which includes special education teachers at the high school and staff that plans the event. She said the annual Special Olympics is several students’ “most favorite day ever.”

“This year, the students were excited to be able to attend again and cheer the athletes on,” Chaffin said. She added Susan Burchett took professional pictures of each athlete.

The day of fun ended with medal and ribbon presentations, and a reception for the athletes, coaches and their families.

Student coaches and other volunteers who helped with training for the 2022 event included the following:

Ansley Altizer

Forrest Beegle

Zoe Belshan

Maggie Bower

Isaac Byrd

AJ Cantrell

Mallory Cockram

Lizzie Finn

Maria Garcia

Destiny Harman

Isaiah Hawkins

Alex Hicks

Rachel Hylton

Nicole Howell

Layla Martin

Jaden Nichols

Aubrey Quesenberry

Nathan Saltus

Dante Scott

Garrett Schulze

Carly Thompson

Grace Turman

McKenzie Weddle

Hallie Williams