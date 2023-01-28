Meadows of Dan woman appointed Vice Chair

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation recently appointed new officers and members to the nonprofit organization’s Board of Trustees and Council of Advisors.

The nonprofit also selected Kevin Brandt as its new development director for Virginia.

The Board of Trustees elected the following officers:

Former vice chair Bob Stout of Blowing Rock, NC, was elected chair of the Board of Trustees. He is a retired Regional President of US Foods.

Whitney Brown of Meadows of Dan was named vice chair. Brown is a dry-stone waller, folklorist and writer.

Bob Lassiter of Winston-Salem, NC, was selected treasurer. He retired as Finance Manager for HanesBrands/Haeco Americas.

Julie H. Moore of Winston-Salem continues to serve as secretary.

“I am looking forward to working with our dedicated leadership and staff to continue our support of one of our national treasures, the majestic Blue Ridge Parkway,” Stout said. “Helping to protect this national park unit and enhance the visitors’ experiences are our aspirations.”

The board also welcomed Roberts Bass of Winston-Salem, David Huff of Asheville, NC, and Sam R. Johnson of Dahlonega, Ga., to the leadership group.

Deanna M. Ballard of Blowing Rock, Charles Hauser of Winston-Salem, and Marsha Ralls Hershman of Asheville joined the Council of Advisors.

Based in Lynchburg, Brandt is now the Virginia development director. He was previously the project manager for the Foundation, serving as a liaison between the organization and National Park Service to shepherd projects to completion, including the rehabilitation of Flat Top Manor at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park and The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park.

Brandt will support community outreach and fundraising in the commonwealth.

“I am thrilled to be expanding my role with the Foundation, which will allow me to help my fellow Virginians connect and support the national park we all love,” Brandt said. “Whether it’s the views, the hikes, or sharing a leisurely drive with friends and family, we are lucky to have such a special place in our backyards.”

Brandt joined the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation team after four decades with the NPS. He retired after serving as the Superintendent of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historic Site.

A complete list of the organization’s trustees and advisors is available at BRPFoundation.org/leadership.

Since 1997, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has provided more than $20 million in support for the Blue Ridge Parkway. A portion of that funding is made possible by sales of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation specialty license plate in North Carolina.

The nonprofit is accepting preorders for a new Parkway license plate in Virginia that will raise additional funds to enhance the national park. More information is available at GetThePlate.org.