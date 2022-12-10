Become a Master Gardener in the New Year

The New River Valley Master Gardener Program is seeking applicants for the 2023 Master Gardener Training class.

The classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from Feb. 23, 2023, through May 11 on the Virginia Tech Campus and at the Montgomery County Government Center.

The cost for the course is $185 and a 50-hour volunteer internship. Applications are due Jan. 18.

Topics covered include basic botany, plant propagation, herbaceous plants, houseplants, vegetables, fruits, pruning, landscape design, floral design, lawn care, woody plants, entomology, plant pathology, abiotic stresses, soils and pesticide use and safety.

Contact Wendy Silverman at the Montgomery County Extension Office at (540) 382-5790 for more information.