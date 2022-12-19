Christmas bazaar raises money and food for charity

Chilhowie’s annual Christmas Bazaar, held following the parade on Dec. 3, raised money for the Salvation Army and collected food for a local pantry.

Jeff Smarr, director of recreation and special events, thanked the town for sponsoring the bazaar and the many volunteers who contributed to its operation.

“A big thank you to the Christmas Bazaar committee for all their work,” Smarr said. “Thank you to Santa for coming and to Dan Kegley and his wife (Sara) for the Christmas music. We had a good turnout.”

Smarr offered appreciation for volunteers who organized specific aspects of the bazaar: Nellie Harmon for the cake walk; Faye Thompson and Barbara Delp for the vendors; Sandy Goodman for soliciting gift basket items from local businesses; Linda Bordwine for the gift basket raffle; and especially the youth who raised $781 for the Salvation Army.

The youth were students from Chilhowie Middle School who led games and also served as Santa’s helpers, organized by Shannon Gentry. They included Mason West, Lucas Haynes, Kiptyn Davidson, Sadie Paine, Summer Walling, and Arianna Saunders-Hall.

Smarr said money raised for the Salvation Army stays in the local community.

The bazaar also collected 51 cans of food from the public for the Loaves and Fishes food pantry in Chilhowie.