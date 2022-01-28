Center plans Valentine’s concert, reception

Pianist Mark Valenti will deliver classical compositions at the Floyd Center for the Arts during a Valentine’s Piano Concert on Sunday, Feb. 13, presented in partnership by Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival.

Valenti has performed in France, Belgium, Hungary and Luxembourg as well as for former First Lady Barbara Bush in Washington, D.C.

All are invited to share an afternoon of romantic music by Franz Schubert, Darius Milhaud, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Claude Debussy with their special valentine.

The afternoon's musical journey is set to begin with “Sonata in A Major” by Schubert, a piece which emphasizes lyricism, with gentle shifts from major to minor, and end with a rendition of Debussy’s “L'isle Joyeuse,” a piece which replete with musical depiction of wind, surf, and sand and inspired by a Jean-Antoine Watteau painting, Voyage to Cythera, which celebrates love.

After the performance, concertgoers are welcomed to stay for the Valentine's themed reception. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and $15 for students. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

This first concert in the 2022 Concert Series will begin at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, at Floyd Center for the Arts at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.

For more information about the FCA or this concert visit, www.FloydArtCenter.org or call (540) 745-2784. Visit during regular hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.