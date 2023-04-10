The Floyd County school division's sixth graders recently completed projects for National History Day, where they chose a topic in history they were interested in and related it to the annual theme.

The 2023 NHD theme, Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas, required students to draw a connection between the theme and their topic. This encouraged students to research topics on all levels, from local history to ancient history.

Every sixth grader in the division completed an individual or group project related to the theme.

The students conducted primary and secondary source research and presented their findings in one of five categories, namely Paper, Exhibit, Documentary, Performance, or Website. Afterward, they had the option to enter their projects into History Day competitions at the district, state and national levels.

In February, a local competition was held, and the winners were able to compete at the district competition at Radford University on March 17.

The projects presented by FCPS students covered a wide variety of topics such as space exploration, the Titanic, the Transcontinental Railroad, and the Manhatten Project, as well as individual biographies on Jackie Robinson, Neil Armstrong and the Wright Brothers.

Several projects placed in the district contest and are eligible for the state competition, including Floyd and Willis teams that presented Group Websites.

The FES team consisted of Cinthia Rider and Naomie Demers, who placed second, and the WES team included Wyatt Tamplain, Allison Diamond, Janiah DeCesar and Samantha Thomason, who placed third.

Joshua Biesterveld, Oscar Haugh, Audrey Miller, Joseph Tesauro, and Abigail Thomas from Check Elementary placed fourth in Group Exhibit.