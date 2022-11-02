Casino tax and opioid lawsuit money starting to arrive

Money from two new revenue sources for Wythe County has started to arrive. During the Oct. 25 meeting of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors, officials discussed funds coming in from gaming tax proceeds from the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol and from the settlement of lawsuits many states and localities hard hit by the opioid epidemic, including Wythe, filed more than three years ago against the country’s largest pharmaceutical companies.

Regarding the casino money, Assistant County Manager Matt Hankins told supervisors that the Virginia Lottery has made the first deposit to the Regional Improvement Commission for the gaming tax proceeds from the casino. The commission splits the money equally between 12 counties in southwest Virginia, plus the Town of Norton and City of Bristol, Virginia.

Hankins said that for the first two months, $1.6 million came in; Wythe County will receive 1/14 of that money or approximately $114,300. If the tax money continues to come in at the current rate, the annual amount would be about $685,700.

However, money collected this fiscal year cannot be distributed until the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2023. Hankins said that state code requires the money to be spent on transportation, education and/or public safety.

"Most of the members of the Regional Improvement Commission – including me - agree that funding emergency medical services is an urgent priority," Hankins said in an email.

Regarding the opioid settlement funds, supervisors agreed to create an opioid settlement fund cash balance account to hold payments received from various companies involved in the opioid settlement. County Administrator Stephen Bear say the funds have started to come in and must be spent for specific uses in accordance with the settlement agreement.

Bear said that he has attended webinars and meetings regarding the requirement and uses for the money, which can be moved out of the fund when expenditures meet the necessary qualifications.

According to the county administrator, the opioid settlement calls for payments to Wythe for the next 17 years, ending in fiscal year 2039. The total amount to be received over that time frame $1,027, 143; which averages to a little over $60,000 per year.

Bear said the money must be used directly for opioid related expenditures like treatment, prevention, and education. Spending the money may involve coordination with other agencies like the health department, sheriff’s office, school system, regional jail and local health providers, he added.

Revenues and expenditures must be reported to the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority, which distributes the funds to localities.

“This is very early in the long term process of addressing opioid issues,” Bear said.

Late last year, supervisors approved resolutions to allow the county to receive money from the settlements from the lawsuits that many states and localities, including Wythe, filed against pharmaceutical companies.

During the summer of 2021, nationwide settlements were reached to resolve all opioid litigation brought by the states and localities against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its parent company, Johnson & Johnson.

The $26 billion national settlement provides money that will go toward prevention, treatment and recovery efforts in communities across the country. Virginia’s cut of the settlement is around $530 million, the majority of which is expected to go toward the commonwealth’s Opioid Abatement Authority for distribution.

State Sen. Todd Pillion serves as chairman of the abatement authority. Pillion represents the 40th district of Virginia, which includes Grayson, Lee, Scott and Washington counties; and parts of Smyth, Wise and Wythe counties, along with the city of Bristol.

In addition to the monetary settlement, the drug distributors have agreed to establish an independent clearinghouse that will track and monitor the number of opioids distributors send to healthcare providers and localities.