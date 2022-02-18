Smyth schools move ahead with high school restroom renovations

Smyth County Schools are moving ahead with a redesign of student restrooms at all three high schools.

The school board approved the concept at Monday’s meeting and work is expected to get underway this spring and be completed by next January.

Superintendent of Schools Dennis Carter said the facilities had not been renovated since the buildings in Marion, Chilhowie and Saltville were constructed and it was noted that some students avoid using them due to a lack of privacy.

“This will solve a lot of problems for us,” Carter said. The new concept will offer more privacy and safety for students.

The concept involves an open doorway with two sinks at the entrance (camera just outside the doorway in the hallway) and three regular and one handicapped toilet, each totally enclosed with a locking door and sensors for vaping and smoking. There would be no urinals in the boys’ restroom. Both boys’ and girls’ restrooms would be exactly the same but would be identified for the specific gender.

There will be two restrooms on each floor of the three schools undergoing the redesign. Other restrooms throughout the school campuses will remain the same.

The project’s cost is estimated at $2.2 million. Funds will come from the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief fund, which is federal money for helping school systems to navigate the pandemic.

The ESSER money for Smyth County Schools is available in three pots: ESSER 1 ($1.1M for PPE for staff and students, cleaning supplies, etc.); ESSER 2 ($4.2M for capital improvement projects); and ESSER 3 ($9.5M with 20% on instructional loss - $1.9M – and the rest on additional capital improvement projects).

The Christiansburg firm of 5 Design LLC is contracted for the restroom renovations.

Also at the meeting, monthly staff awards were presented for February.

The Silver Apron award was presented to Leah Blevins, cafeteria manager at Marion Middle School. “Mrs. Blevins works diligently with her staff to provide hot, nourishing meals to all of our students. She is especially devoted to the self-contained special needs students, showing patience when they change their minds about what they would like to eat and making sure that each one has what they like for breakfast and lunch. She always greets them with a smile and pleasant word. She models kindness and courtesy every day to everyone.”

The Extra Mile award was presented to Danny Hall Jr., bus driver for Oak Point Elementary School. “Danny goes above and beyond to help other drivers and students. He is kind and works with his kids individually to try to aid in bus behavior. He is very conscientious and cares for his kids.”

The My School Shines award was presented to Jerry Davis and Jeff Goff, custodians at Smyth Career and Technology Center. “Jerry Davis has been a custodian at SCTC for nine years. He is a hard worker that takes pride and ownership in the building. He takes charge when things need to get done and pays attention to detail. Jeff Goff is in his first year with the SCTC family. He has hit the ground running and is also a hard worker. Jerry and Jeff make an excellent team and they take pride in giving our students and staff a building that everyone can be proud of.”

Two people were named for the Mover of Mountains award, both staff members at Marion Senior High School.

Bev Wymer, administrative assistant, “is the person who makes MSHS run smoothly every day. She is so kind to all of our students and parents, even ones who are not always so kind to her. She makes it her mission to make every person who walks through our doors feel welcome and efficiently helped. Even after hours, Bev spends a great deal of time at home working on getting teachers substitutes or piecing together a schedule when we cannot find subs. Her warmth and graciousness are a blessing to students, families and staff. Everyone gets her undivided attention.”

Troy Pollard, upper level math teacher, “has followed his calling to the classroom. He gave up his first career to teach, and then moved out of the classroom to become an assistant principal, but the classroom called him back. He is one of the most respected and enthusiastic teachers in our building. This year he agreed to a new challenge. He teamed with Chad Owens, a special education teacher, and taught a group of Algebra I students who had all previously failed Algebra I. He held firm to his belief that our students could be successful and in doing so led the students to believe in themselves. This group of students gave their best effort, not all of them from the start, but over the semester they learned to believe in themselves. The results were outstanding. All 12 students passed Algebra I as well as passing the SOL test. Most of these students considered themselves failures and lacked confidence. With the help of a very special teacher, an attitude of positivity, some good relationships, and some willingness to work, Mr. Pollard moved mountains this fall.”