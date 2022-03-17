 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free workshops available to celebrate Ag Day

Floyd Farmers Market 2021 - for workshops

Free virtual workshops are availabel to Floyd producers for Ag Day on March 22.

 File photo

The Floyd Economic Development Authority is encouraging Floyd-based agriculture businesses that are current produce vendors or interested in becoming vendors to participate in three, free virtual workshops on Ag Day, March 22.

Hosted by the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center, the workshops begin at 2 p.m. on March 22, and the three sessions are tailored to different topics.

Expected Market Trends for Farmers’ Markets, Farm Stores, and Local Food

2-3 p.m., March 22

During this virtual workshop you’ll learn:

  • What is a market analysis and why do I need one?
  • How to find market size, potential, and trends
  • Overview of current trends in local and regional food systems

Who should attend: Owners of Small Business who are Producers, Growers, Farmers Market Managers and Vendors, Manufacturers, Retailers in the Agriculture Industry

Presenter: Rose Jeter, Instructor, Agricultural Technology Program, Virginia Tech

Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=130420009.

Are you Market Ready? Tips and Best Practices for Producers to Sell to Consumers

3:30-4:30 p.m., March 22

Dr. Theresa Nartea will share fresh tips and practices that will excite your customers during the 2022 Farmers Market season.

During this virtual workshop participants will:

  • Increase their knowledge of effective, attractive and safe product display at a farmers market
  • Increase awareness of consumer preferences in purchasing direct to consumer
  • Increase confidence in creating a farmers market display that enhances product value to the end consumer

Who should attend: Owners of Small Business who are Producers, Growers who are exploring being a vendor at Farmers Market(s), and Current Farmers Market Vendors

Speaker: Dr. Theresa Nartea, Associate Professor and Extension Specialist-Marketing & Agribusiness

Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=130420020.

Facilitating Value Chain Connections: Managing Near Term Demands for Long Term Gains

5-6 p.m., March 22

If you are wanting to understand your business’ role in the food system, you should attend this webinar.

During this virtual workshop you’ll increase your:

  • Knowledge of food value chains and community food systems
  • Awareness of ways to add value to their products and services
  • Confidence in differentiating their product through storytelling

Who should attend: Owners of Small Business who are Producers, Growers, Farmers Market Managers and Vendors, Manufacturers, Retailers in the Agriculture Industry

Presenter: French Price, Value Chain Coordinator with Virginia Cooperative Extension

Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=130420019.

