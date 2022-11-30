Bestselling Author Ron Peterson Jr. in Floyd this Friday

Author Ron Peterson Jr. is scheduled for three appearances at Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library locations this week. He speaks at Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd at 5 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 2). Peterson will discuss his latest book, Eyes of a Monster, as well as discuss updates to his previous books. Eyes of a Monster explores the previously unsolved 1981 cold case murder of Hampton schoolteacher Olivia Dare Christian.

In 2011, the case was re-opened by Detective Randy Mayer. Mayer, with FBI assistance, uncovered a suspect believed to be a serial killer. Peterson’s first book, Under the Trestle, is based on the local case of Radford University student Gina Renee Hall who disappeared in 1980. Stephen Epperly was later arrested and sentenced for her murder, making it Virginia’s first ever “no-body” murder trial.

Under the Trestle was selected as one of the Top 100 true crime books of all time and is currently in development with Mactavish Pictures as a documentary film or series.

Peterson followed with Chasing the Squirrel, the true story of notorious drug smuggler Wally Thrasher, also a case well known to the New River Valley.

Thrasher and his wife Olga lived in the NRV while he flew out of Florida and became one of the most-wanted drug smugglers by the FBI. Thrasher supposedly died in a fiery plane crash that an investigation proved that it had been staged. Peterson’s book has been optioned to Los-Angeles-based Urban Legends Film Company for development as a television series.

For more information about the program, call the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library at (540) 382-6969 ext. 215 or email kcopus@mfrl.org.

The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library is located at 321 W. Main St. in Floyd.