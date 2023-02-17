A local eight-year-old spread the love at Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center this year by making each of the residents handmade valentines.

Bea Lawrence is a third grader at Blacksburg New School, and she completed the 87 valentines in addition to her regular school work.

Bea’s mom Annie said her daughter wanted to do something to combine her love of crafting with her desire to help others to feel loved and appreciated for Valentine’s Day this year.

“Once she created Valentines for the residents, she started working on cards for the 100 employees of the center, saying they need to ‘feel the love,’ too,” Annie said.

Despite Bea’s age, Annie said, she feels a “need and desire to give to her community in whatever way she can.”

The valentines were dropped off on Monday to be distributed at Skyline’s Valentine’s Day party on Feb. 14. Staff members that received them were tickled and supportive, Annie said.