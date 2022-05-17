FCMS science teacher is Wythe Teacher of the Year

Fort Chiswell Middle School science teacher Teri Goad has been named the Wythe County Teacher of the Year by the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce.

“Ms. Goad has a unique and wonderful rapport with the faculty and students of Fort Chiswell Middle School. She is extraordinarily talented at connecting with her students and educating in a creative and engaging fashion,” said FCMS Principal Tammy Watson.

Goad joined the FCMS faculty nine years ago, bringing with her a background of various instructional content in grades 6-8, along with a positive attitude and engaging personality, Watson wrote in her nomination letter. Goad previously taught history and English in the area of Chesapeake, Virginia.

“Mrs. Goad has always been willing to help where she is needed and (has) voluntarily taken on extra assignments at FCMS,” Watson said.

Goad learned of the honor last week when Watson, School Superintendent Wesley Poole, Assistant Superintendent Becki James and Director of Middle Schools Shannon Vaught walked into her classroom carrying flowers, balloons and the notice from the chamber of commerce.

“It was very nice; it was sweet,” she said. “I was absolutely shocked. I was very pleased, but very shocked because there are so many more people more qualified and who deserve it just as much.”

Goad said she loves learning and was inspired to become a teacher when one of her own high school teachers used one single test score to determine if students would be put on a college track or a regular school track.

“She didn’t allow students who made a certain grade on one assignment to be on the college track. I thought that limited students,” she said. “I try to push students to do what they wouldn’t normally do and think outside the box, to get outside their comfort zone because you never know what you can do.”

Goad said she enjoys teaching because she likes to see students strive for their best.

“And I like to see them open up their eyes to new possibilities that they never thought about and new opportunities. I don’t like to see students pigeon-holed into expectations from other people,” she said.

At FCMS, Goad has served as school coordinator for the gifted and talented program, CIP curriculum team leader for history, career class teacher, PBIS school leader, attendance team member, Walking Club sponsor, mentorship team member, grade level lead teacher for sixth grade, teach, leader, grant writing committee and Destination Imagination leader.

Watson said Goad has a unique and wonderful rapport with both faculty and students.

“She’s extraordinarily talented at connecting with her students and educating in a creative and engaging fashion,” she said in the letter. “Showing confidence in the use of varied media, Mrs. Goad incorporated the use of technology to best differentiate instruction for her students in the regular classroom setting as well as our altered Covid instruction. She possesses the knowledge to differentiate instruction for all learners. She has excellent communication skills, which is evident when examining her success in creating strong teacher-parent relations or connecting with students who require extra care.”

Goad earned a bachelor’s degree in science, middle school education and a master’s degree of science in education from Old Dominion University in Norfolk. She has also received a gifted and talented endorsement and completed an educational leadership program at Radford University.

Her community involvement, according to her award application, includes working as a food bank volunteer, providing food and other supplies for students and families in need, visiting the elderly and shut-ins and volunteering for children’s church.

In the application, she said her greatest contributions and accomplishments as an educator are not grades in a grade book, but the lessons that students carry with them that help shape their future in a positive way. For example, when asked to write a college paper about an influential teacher, one former student wrote about Goad.

“This student wrote that because of a book we read in class, “So B. It,” that dealt with students with disabilities and how it made her look at things differently, it helped shape her goal of becoming a special education teacher. I was touched when I heard from a former colleague about this paper…”

Goad said an outstanding teacher is one who always strives to make students feel welcome, adapts lessons to students’ needs, not adult needs, communicates with parents on a regular basis, and is not afraid to change strategies to keep student engaged and working in the classroom.

“Outstanding teachers want to improve to become more effective teachers by self-reflecting and continuing to keep up with new practices and teaching strategies,” she said. She added that outstanding teachers also seek out newer teachers who made help to thrive and grow and not feel so overwhelmed. Helping these teachers strengthens the profession by supporting them so that they remain in the profession and do not leave for other employment opportunities.

The Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce acclaims the important role that teachers play in the education and development of our youth. So, in 2002, the chamber established the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award to provide Bland and Wythe County Public school divisions an opportunity to recognize outstanding teachers and to focus positive attention on education and the teaching profession.

Each school selects an outstanding teacher to be nominated for the Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award.

April Trail, a math teacher at Bland County High School was selected as the Chamber of Commerce 2022 Bland County Teacher of the Year.

“I am extremely honored to have Ms. Trail as a teacher at Bland County High School. She exemplifies all the characteristics as an outstanding teacher and is an expert in her field, a great teammate and works her tail off,” said BCHS Principal Tyler Eastep.

Goad and Trail will be recognized later in the year by the Chamber at the 2022/2023 opening school conferences and will receive a full scholarship to the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce Leadership Development Program to be held in the fall. The selection also qualifies the teachers to represent Bland and Wythe County for the 2022 Mary V. Bicouvaris Virginia Teacher of the Year Program through the Virginia Department of Education.

“We would like to thank Ms. Trail and Ms. Goad and all the nominees for their dedication to the teaching profession and to the commitment to the young people of our area. The students are receiving a great education because of teachers who care, who want to be effective, and strive to be the best teacher they can be,” said Dean Sprinkle, 2022 Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce.

