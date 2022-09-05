Dodd Creek Fitness Trail completed

Floyd’s free public fitness trail at the recreation park is complete thanks to thousands of hours of volunteer work from local nonprofits, scout troops, county interns and many others.

Floyd County and the Board of Supervisors received a grant from Virginia Forestry at the end of last year and formed partnerships to make the Floyd County Recreation Park a center for outdoor education. .

Partnership for Floyd, the Floyd Cooperative Extension, the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library and a few other organizations chipped in to help manifest the vision for community enjoyment.

PFF designed and installed a unique, educational, very Floydian, fitness trail along the 1.25-mile Dodd Creek Trail at the back of the recreation park.

The fitness addition to the trail includes eight stations along the way to use to have fun exercising every muscle in your body, in tune with nature. The exercises were designed with the help of biologists, physical therapists and fitness experts, and ecologists.

The Dodd Creek Trail includes more than 25 small signs to identify some trees and perennials along the way. It is a good place to learn what grows in our own backyard.

PFF is gifting the county with a brand new sturdy ATV mower to keep the trail in better shape for many years to come.

Get on your hiking shoes and get out there and try it out. A grand opening will take place sometime this fall.