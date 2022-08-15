 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wythe sex offender sent to prison on drug charges

Antwan Lake

Antwan Marlowe Lake

A Wytheville sex offender and convicted drug dealer was sent back to prison on Wednesday after being convicted of more crimes.

Antwan Marlowe Lake, 42, pleaded guilty in Wythe County Circuit Court to Sept. 20, 2021, charges of conspiring to distribute drugs and distributing drugs. He was also convicted of violating his probation on an earlier distribution conviction.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones, Lake sold methamphetamine to a police informant in Wytheville while officers monitored the transaction.

Lake was sentenced to serve five years on the drug charges and will be on probation for two years after his release. He was given an additional year to serve for violating his probation on a 2016 distribution conviction. He got a four-year sentence in that case.

“The defendant had a long history of distributing drugs in our community so I feel the six-year active sentence was appropriate,” Jones wrote. “Anytime you can get a longtime dealer off the streets for a period of years it makes the community safer.”

Lake also has a history of sex crimes.

In 2001, he pleaded guilty to two counts of sodomy and carnal knowledge of a minor, according to court records.

Since then, he’s been convicted twice of failing to register as a sex offender.

He’s being held in the New River Valley Jail in Dublin.

