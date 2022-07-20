Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Fern, who has recovered from a broken jaw and fully embraced her tortoiseshell attitude.
Fern came to the humane society with a broke n jaw in May and has since completely healed.
FCHS estimates Fern is about seven years old, she’s spayed and up to date on her vaccinations.
Fern may tolerate another cat or dog, as long as they respect her position of authority. She would also be happy as an only pet.
Anyone interested in learning more about Fern or adopting should visit www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html and complete an adoption application. Messages for FCHS volunteers can also be left at (540) 745-7207.