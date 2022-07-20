 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the Week

  • 0
Fern

Fern is a survivor, having recently healded from a broken jaw, and she's ready to find her forever home.

 Photo submitted

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Fern, who has recovered from a broken jaw and fully embraced her tortoiseshell attitude.

Fern came to the humane society with a broke n jaw in May and has since completely healed.

FCHS estimates Fern is about seven years old, she’s spayed and up to date on her vaccinations.

Fern may tolerate another cat or dog, as long as they respect her position of authority. She would also be happy as an only pet.

Anyone interested in learning more about Fern or adopting should visit www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html and complete an adoption application. Messages for FCHS volunteers can also be left at (540) 745-7207.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hungry Mother Festival returns with vendors from around the region

Hungry Mother Festival returns with vendors from around the region

The Hungry Mother Festival will return this weekend with vendors from around the region. This year's festival will help Pam Gibson, of Bland County, check an item off her bucket list as she makes her first appearance as a vendor. Wytheville's Mark Lockhart will also make his first appearance with his chainsaw art, and a number of other vendors from around Southwest Virginia will make their return. 