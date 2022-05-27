Cleaning contract at Bland schools addressed

The Bland County School Board recently terminated its relationship with JDM Services, which provided janitorial services for both the high school and elementary school. The board is slowly hiring custodians, but in the meantime, teachers, staff and students have been cleaning up the schools.

Photos circulating online after the contract was canceled show overflowing trash and dirty floors.

School Board Chairman Phillip Buttery said the board and JDM moved to end their relationship on April 29.

“The board saw several deficiencies in the services provided and desired to go a different direction,” he said in an email. “The school board wasn’t looking to hire another company; we felt it would be best going forward to manage the custodial and maintenance in house. While we want to retain some previous employees of JDM, contractual limitations have arisen that we want to clear. We have brought on our own custodial staff, while slow at first, we hope in the next couple weeks to be fully staffed. During the interim we have offered compensation to teachers and staff for their help in keeping our schools clean.”

During the May 12 board meeting, elementary school teacher Deborah Blessing commended her fellow employees and students for doing their best to keep the schools clean.

“What a staff you have,” she said. “I’m speaking about the elementary school, but I’m sure if you ask the high school, the same things are happening over there.”

She asked the board members to “imagine a building that has numerous hallways and bathrooms that have been trashed all day by 350 students and more with the staff.”

Blessing said that on the first day with no custodial help, teachers were asked to do what they could or wanted to do to make their classrooms acceptable to hold class the next day.

“Many of us had already made plans for the evening and without prior notification we had to leave our rooms the way they were,” she said. “We did leave downhearted as we watched Mr. Grim (the principal) head into the bathrooms with gloves and a mop to do what he could do to make our building sanitary for the kids the next day.”

Blessing said that since then, teachers have organized the sixth-graders to sweep and empty the trash at the end of the day.

“They pride themselves in helping out in a time of need, and it brings tears to our eyes. They show respect and responsibility when others shake their head and refuse to step up,” she said. “We are not paying them thousands of dollars for their work, just a snack and a can of pop at the end of the day when we can. Many adults could learn a valuable lesson from them.”

Blessing said that after students have gone for the day, teachers and staff clean.

“As for the staff at the school, if you were to come by after 4 o’clock in the evenings when the kids are gone, the hallways would be empty and you would see us with gloves on our hands as we clean the bathrooms and take the trash collected to the dumpsters. Teachers are mopping their floors, cleaning their sinks, scrubbing toilets and vacuuming their carpets – and they have been doing this off-and-on all year long without any extra compensation.”

Blessing said she spoke at the meeting to recognize everyone who has stepped up to help “while SOLs should be our biggest stress, and we are having to deal with these other things. We have spoken up all year long about all the extra hours we are putting in due to Covid and this was just one more thing added to our plate.

“We do have awesome people at our school, and we are led by a fearless leader,” Blessing said. “And I hope the board understands and appreciates the sacrifices and contributions that we are all making.”

Board Chairman Buttery said teachers and staff are now being compensated for their extra work.

“Many of our teachers have jumped in to help maintain a clean environment for our students, and for that we are most appreciative,” he said, adding that most School Board members are also helping out.

“Most board members have volunteered their time to help during this interim hiring process,” Buttery said. “Sweeping, mopping, taking out trash, we have had our hands in it just the same.”

