Serving Floyd in Floyd

The Floyd Press has chronicled the happenings of Floyd County for nearly a century and a half, and this month celebrates one year at its new location on Floyd Highway south, just past the library.

While the office is significantly smaller than the Press’ landmark building on west Main Street, it still serves as a platform for community members to engage with one another, organizations, local government and more, just as it has since 1891.

Journalism has been through many changes, as an industry, but one thing has never faltered: Communities want their stories to be told. And, there is no shortage of “news worthy” stories in Floyd.

From public meeting reports to photo galleries, I’ve been compiling content for The Press for more than a year now, and everyday holds new opportunities to highlight something that makes Floyd great. It is a great adventure that I look forward to continuing.

Parents/guardians, historians, general workers, office professionals, elected officials, young adults, teenagers, pre-teens, children — any story suggestions or submissions are welcome and encouraged, as are community reports and letters to the editor.

With questions, contact me at awhitt@floydpress.com, call (540) 750-7025 or visit the office, Monday through Friday.

Support us online at www.swvatoday.com/community/floyd, where you can find our e-edition, new stories every day and purchase an online only subscription for $1 for six months for a limited time.

Readers who have had an inactive subscription for 30 days may be eligible to take advantage of a $30/year subscription offer by calling The Floyd Press at (540) 745-2127 or visiting 204-B Floyd Highway south.