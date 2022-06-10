FloydFest buys Locust Grove property for $2.25 million

FloydFest officially announced today that is has purchased property to move the 2023 festival to Floyd County.

The annual festival is traditionally held off the Blue Ridge Parkway and just over the Patrick County line.

The sale was recorded May 13 in the Floyd County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. A total of 209.795 acres in Locust Grove was purchased by Hill Holler LLC for $2.25 million.

Festival organizers said June 10 the new site it purchased will allow ticket holders to park and camp at the same site as the festival stages, one of the most requested changes by patrons.

Planning FloydFest 2023 in the new location will pose a number of challenges, particularly with traffic on U.S. 221.

Locust Grove resident Kirsten Vest told the Floyd County Board of Supervisors about the land sale in May.

Vest said rumors of FloydFest’s relocation and the name of the purchasing company led her to believe the festival might move to Check, where residents have voiced support for a noise ordinance in regard to another situation.