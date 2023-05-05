Floyd County High School’s varsity Buffaloes tennis team extended their record this season to 10-1 with a 9-0 home shutdown of the Giles County Spartans Monday.

Singles match scores:

Cole Howard: 1st seed - 8-5

Josiah Cockram: 2nd seed - 8-2

Hank Schroder: 3rd seed - 8-1

Cory Powers: 4th seed - 8-0

Atticus Costello: 5th seed - 8-3

Ryne Bond: 6th seed - 8-2

Doubles:

Cockram/Schroder: 8-0

Howard/Powers: 28-4

Costello/Bond: 8-2

The Buff are scheduled to face Alleghany at home and before traveling to Radford Friday for a match.

The Lady Buffaloes shutdown Carroll County High in Hillsville 9-1 last week and are on the road again to face Alleghany Tuesday before returning home to face Radford on Friday. The Lady Buffs are 9-1 after beating Carroll County.

In baseball, the Buffaloes lost to James Rover 7-3 and Pulaski 10-5 last week, putting their record at 5-11. They will face Alleghany on the road Tuesday before returning home for a Friday match against Radford.

The Lady Buffaloes softballers beat Pulaski 6-45 at home last week, putting their record at 5-8 before playing Alleghany on the road Tuesday before returning home to play Radford on Friday.