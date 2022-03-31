Marion man pleads guilty to federal 'pressed pill' charges

A Marion man who federal prosecutors say ordered around 30,000 fentanyl pills from California and sold them in the area pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of possessing with intent to distribute and distributing 400 grams or more of a fentanyl containing substance.

Last year, law enforcement began investigating a “flood of illegal pills” in Smyth County. The pills, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, resembled pharmaceutical- grade oxycodone, but were actually “pressed” pills made of fentanyl.

In June 2021, the U.S. Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General intercepted a package addressed to 21-year-old Zachary Ryan Hutton’s grandmother’s house in Marion, the package mailed to “Ryan Hutton." According to the release, the package contained around 561 grams of pressed pills, sometimes referred to as “Roxicodone,” “pressed” or “M30” pills.

Law enforcement conducted a controlled delivery of the package and arrested Hutton, who law enforcement found to be in possession of an additional 798 of the pills. Investigators later learned that Hutton had ordered around 30,000 pills during that time frame, paying a California source $20,000 for the most recent package, the release said.

Hutton is one of several individual defendants to plead guilty in recent months to distributing pressed pills that were received through the mail from California.

“The Commonwealth of Virginia, and Southwest Virginia in particular, has seen a dramatic uptick in substance abuse disorder in recent years,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh. “Disrupting and prosecuting fentanyl trafficking networks—especially pressed pills—is one of my Office’s top priorities. We know we cannot arrest our way out of this epidemic, but when traffickers brazenly spread tens of thousands of lethal pills across the country and into our Virginia communities, we will hold them accountable.”

Given a $25,000 bond on Wednesday, Hutton faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and will pay a $50,000 judgment, and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 7.

The investigation was conducted by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S.P.S. Office of the Inspector General