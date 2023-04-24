Wytheville resident Zach Cooley is excited about a trip to Richmond next week where he will serve as moderator for a book talk and signing by a former Chief of Staff to two Virginia governors.

Cooley has been invited to the May 3 event — celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Library of Virginia — by William H. Leighty who served with former Govs. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

“I conducted two podcasts with Bill Leighty,” Cooley said. “Talking with the former Virginia Chief of Staff for Governors Kaine and Warner last November was a tremendous way to commemorate my 900th column as well as the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, whom he had met during her 2007 visit to the Commonwealth.”

Cooley said he had been searching for someone who had met the Queen when she visited Virginia and a mutual friend who had served with former Congressman Rick Boucher put him in touch with Leighty.

“Leighty was kind enough to send me a chapter on his planning Her Majesty’s visit and their unforgettable meeting, which came from his memoir, Capitol Secrets: An Insider’s View of a Life of Public Leadership,” Cooley said.

Born with cerebral palsy and wheelchair bound, Cooley, 38, has been a columnist since 2005 writing Strictly Observing for the Wytheville Enterprise and Smyth County News & Messenger. He also does a podcast called Zach’s At It Again found on YouTube and you can read more about him on Facebook.

A 2003 graduate of George Wythe High School and 2005 graduate of Wytheville Community College, Cooley is a former Disability Advocate at WCC.

“As a writer, this is a very prestigious place to me,” Cooley said of the invitation by Leighty. “This is also my first ever trip to Richmond. I feel that the opportunity he has given me will provide an opportunity for potential high-end government officials to see disabled people as functional members of society and not just dependent figures in need of constant assistance. Disabled people are of so much more value than just to be placed in nursing homes until their existence runs out.”

“The opportunity that Bill Leighty has given me is indeed the greatest honor of my career and I intend to utilize it to further the general public opinion of the disabled community as a whole.”

Cooley describes Leighty’s memoir as entertaining and inspiring.

“You can imagine my excitement at finally being able to read Capitol Secrets in its entirety,” he said of the memoir. “As expected, Leighty describes the ups and downs of his life and career with his impeccable sense of humor and vast intellect. His love for Virginia, serving others, and his family are evident from his opening words and remains a resonate theme throughout.”

Leighty’s political career included working under a dozen Virginia governors beginning in 1978 with John Dalton. He retired in 2007.

“Leighty closes his book offering ten key lessons to a successful life in public service, followed by a reflective epilogue reminding readers that service to the public can reap no great personal benefit except that of a cheerful heart,” Cooley said. “The Marine Corps motto ‘Improvise, Adapt, Overcome’ has served as a lifelong creed for Leighty as well. Combined with his own self-confidence, he attributes his success to his viewing every barrier as an opportunity to raise the bar, rather than as an impassible wall of defeat.”

As a disabled person, Cooley said reading Leighty’s book inspired him.

“Though Bill Leighty and I have led very different lives, reading his life story served as a personal inspiration to me to never give up,” he said. “Too often, it seems the odds are too heavily stacked against me that I feel defeated before I begin. Leighty has brought vibrant color into what can often be described as a gray world by reminding us that no matter the situation, life is truly wonderful, even more so if you have fun along the way.”

Cooley said that his interest in writing began in junior high school after a teacher read an essay he had written and encouraged him to continue to write.

Zach and his wife Emily have a daughter, Bella, 9. He has self-published 16 books on such topics as traveling as a disabled person, the law enforcement career of his father, a recording session in the 1960s, a novel, and seven children’s books.