Board votes to not join rail authority

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors voted last week not to join the New River Valley Passenger Rail Authority after much discussion and answers from county Attorney Stephen Durbin.

The choice ultimately came down to Board Chairman Joe Turman on June 14, who said he “still isn’t satisfied.”

Durbin said Floyd County would have two votes on the Authority board, the same as other localities involved, and its members would be allowed to suggest bylaws for the body, such as yearly limit increases.

The NRV Passenger Rail Authority Board is subject to majority rule for general operations, Durbin said.

County Administrator Dr. Linda Millsaps said it would cost $5,300 for Floyd to join as of June 14, the same amount that was requested last year, she said.

Indian Valley’s Kalinda Bechtold voiced concern about localities within localities also having two votes, such as Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Little River’s Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch said Floyd residents “are going to benefit” from the Christiansburg station. She said supporting the Authority's efforts is “ a move in the right direction for transportation in Southwest Virginia.”

The Courthouse District’s Jerry Boothe said Floyd’s participation is “a matter of having a seat at the table.”

Interim Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox and Turman echoed Bechtold’s concern about Floyd’s benefit.

Turman said until there’s evidence Floyd’s citizens would benefit and Board members will “really have a say in what’s going on,” he had to vote no.

Bechtold and Cox also voted against joining, while DeVito Kuchenbuch and Boothe voted in favor.