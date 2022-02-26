Birthday celebration continues for Phillips

Nearly three weeks after his 103rd birthday, Orland Phillips has now received more than 2,200 birthday cards, “and they’re still dribbling in.”

One of Mr. Phillips’ daughters, Mary Hodge, said as of Feb. 24 he had received a total of 2,258 birthday cards since the request for cards was made. Mr. Phillips’ birthday was Feb. 5.

Mr. Phillips is up-to-date on reading the cards he’s received and has responded to some of the notes, but has several more he intends to respond to.

Cards have found their way to Willis from every U.S. state, Canada, England and Denmark.

The World War II veteran, who still lives in the house he built himself in Willis, talked with elementary school classes via Zoom last week, sharing stories and answering questions about his time in the Pacific.

He said at the beginning of this month cards he received from school children are some of his favorites, and beamed at a poster of “love bugs,” made for him by students at Indian Valley Elementary.

On his birthday, Mr. Phillips had dinner at one of his favorite restaurants, Pizza Inn in Christiansburg, which wished him a happy 103rd birthday on its digital marquee.