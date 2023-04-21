Floyd County Public School’s Teachers of the Year were voted as such by co-worker and colleagues at each respective school.

The winners were announced March 22.

At Check Elementary, April Jones took the 2022-2023 title, as did Bethany Graham at Floyd Elementary and Jason Burgard at Floyd High School.

Elizabeth Marshall is Teacher of the Year at Indian Valley Elementary, and Alicia Smith took the title at Willis Elementary.

FCPS educators will vote for one of the five Teachers of the Year to be the Division Teacher of the Year.