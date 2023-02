Meet Mr. Pretty Kitty, a young, high-energy boy who is so ready for a forever home.

Mr. PK is at the Floyd County Humane Society Shelter at 2136 Franklin Pike SE in Floyd.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from the FCHs should complete and submit an adoption application, available online at www.floydcountyhumanesociety.org.

For additional information, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer, if prompted.