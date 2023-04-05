The New River Valley Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists has scheduled several information sessions throughout the NRV in preparation for its 2023 season.

Basic training programs begin in August and last throughout mid-November on Thursday evenings at the Blacksburg Community Center.

In addition to 40 hours of classroom instruction, several Saturday field trips covering Tree identification, Stream Assessment, Wildflower/Botany and Bird Walks will be included.

Online applications become available on May 10 at http://tinyurl.com/NRVnaturalists. Class size is limited.

Learn more about becoming a Virginia Master Naturalist by joining members at Jessie Peterman Memorial Library (321 W. Main St.) from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, or another upcoming session:

April 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Radford Library, 30 W. Main St., Radford

April 15 from 1 -2:30 p.m. at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 Main St., Floyd

April 18 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Christiansburg Library, 125 Sheltman St., Christiansburg

April 25 from 6-7 p.m. at the Pulaski Library, 60 3rd St. NW, Pulaski

April 29 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Pearisburg Library, 209 Fort Branch Rd, Pearisburg