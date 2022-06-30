Holston Hills Pool reopens, offering fun and fitness

After sitting unused since 2020, the Holston Hills Golf Course Swimming Pool is open again thanks to a new partnership between the course operators and the Lifetime Wellness Center (LWC).

The LWC, which operates community-oriented health centers in Marion and Saltville, is now managing and operating the pool. The Marion center is already home to an indoor pool, but Holston Hills offers an outdoor pool with views of the mountains and countryside and an area for lounge chairs and relaxing.

The LWC’s Executive Director Bob Watkins said, “We are hoping with the addition of the outdoor pool we will be able to provide a fun and safe atmosphere for families and individuals to continue their fitness activities outdoors during the summer heat.”

The Holston Hills pool will merge fun and fitness with “Dive-In Movies,” night swims, Aqua Blast classes, lessons, and parties.

Allison Johnson, the LWC’s aquatics manager, is excited about the potential for the outdoor pool.

“The LWC running the Holston Hills pool opens up a whole new level of recreation and programming to our members as well as the community,” Johnson said.

The Holston Hills pool, she noted, is not only open to LWC and golf course members but offers daily guest rates and summer membership options are available as well.

In a prepared statement, Watkins said, the LWC is making “every effort to assist the county with all of their health and wellness needs.”

Johnson further explained that families and individuals can buy season passes to the Holston Hills pool or pay a $7 per day fee to use it.

Additionally, she said, “We offer affordable swim lessons for all ages as well as access to some really great aquatics classes at both of our facilities. We also have night swims and ‘Dive-In Movies’ scheduled throughout the summer at the Holston Hills pool that are pay at the gate and open to anyone in the community.”

For those who’d like to host a pool party at Holston Hills, it is available for party booking throughout the summer every Thursday through Sunday, 6-8 p.m. This option, Johnson said, offers users “access to the shelter above the pool as well as private access to the pool itself.” The fee is $200 with a $50 refundable deposit.

For those who want to learn how to swim, the LWC is offering private and group swim lessons for all ages and abilities.

Sara Abbott, a certified aquatic fitness instructor who has worked part time at the LWC since 2006, is looking forward to teaching Aqua Blast at Holston Hills in July. She provided a description of Aqua Blast: “An energizing shallow water class that will improve cardio, strength, and flexibility. No swimming required and suitable for all fitness levels. Great music too!”

Abbott is helping spread the word about the Holston Hills pool opportunities. She explained her motivation: “I’m passionate about the fun and benefits of aquatic fitness and look forward to teaching Aqua Blast in July.”

Beyond these activities, Johnson said the LWC hopes to continue building its summer swim team, The Marion Marlins, and host practices and swim meets at Holston Hills in the future. She said, “We already have a good base swim team program, LASO, that practices year-round and participates in a summer swim league, but with the addition of this outdoor pool we will be able to expand and have more opportunities for growth along with a very fun, laid back swim team environment at an outdoor pool in the summer months for anyone who is interested in participating.”

Johnson acknowledged that there’s work to be done but she see lots of potential. “We have a good ways to go in continuing to build our programming for the Holston Hills pool in the summers,” she said, “but we are on the right track and I believe that we will have a lot of exciting opportunities coming along!”

Johnson is impressed with the team that has developed all the opportunities available so far. She said, “We run a very nice, family friendly facility with a wonderful staff that work hard to keep everything up and running so that our members and guests can enjoy a day at the pool. I couldn’t be prouder of the team of staff and lifeguards we have built.”

For more information, interested individuals can email Allison Johnson at ajohnson@lifetimewc.com or call the LWC Front Desk at 276-782-1199.

Membership information is available at the Marion LWC at 1 Health Way.