Public invited to participate in Blue Mountain School Reads

Blue Mountain School students, staff and families read a book every summer break; and before school starts they gather to celebrate the book.

This year Blue Mountain School Reads is sharing “Wishtree” by Katherine Applegate.

When Blue Mountain School reached out to find a generous sponsor who could purchase the book for the school community, Randye and Ed Gralla answered the call with another question: Wouldn't it be wonderful if Blue Mountain School could share the book with the while Floyd community?!

The folks at Blue Mountain School were delighted by the idea of sharing their love of literacy with all their neighbors and putting books in the hands of all the children in Floyd.

Regardless of where they go to school, their age or any other factors, all families in the Floyd community are invited to share the love of reading and sign up to receive a free copy of “Wishtree” by Katherine Applegate.

Blue Mountain School has worked to spread the word to friends and neighbors by having activities and a sign up at Floyd Small Town Summer events.

Blue Mountain School will host a book celebration on Aug. 1.

Any Floyd family can follow the link to the “Wishtree” book request form, or look for more information on Facebook, Instagram or email contact@bluemountainschool.net.

Book requests will remain open through Sunday, July 17. Participants can learn details about book pick up and the book celebration when your book requests are processed.

Blue Mountain School hopes you can read with us.

Tammie Saver is the executive director of Blue Mountain School.