Marion teen competes in fly fishing contest

Blake Hall took to fly fishing like he was born to it. In no time at all he was competing in tournaments as a youth team member of the U.S. Fly Fishing Team. And he hopes to inspire others to the sport.

It all began fishing with his dad.

“I got started, me and my dad just regular spin fishing,” said 13-year-old Blake, the son of Brent and Kellie Hall of Marion. “And we did it a lot, almost every afternoon, and one day, I don’t exactly remember how the conversation came on but he started talking about my grandmother before she passed she liked to fly fish a lot. We had lots of her stuff that she had fished with. We went through it and it seemed pretty cool, and that Christmas, I believe I was 10, I think I got my first fly rod. It took me a little while to get the hang of it. Once I got the hang of it, I loved it. Every single afternoon I was out fishing after school. It was great.”

Blake is still out every day after school and in summer fishing in all kinds of weather. Rain and cold and even snow don’t stop him.

“I just started progressively getting a little bit better,” Blake said. “It took a while and I met a lot of great people that kind of showed me how to do it.”

“As I got better I got into fly-tying a little bit. I started tying flies. They weren’t very good, but I remember the first three flies I tied, I took them out that afternoon, fished them, and I caught a couple fish on them. That was cool to catch fish on something I made.”

“About the next winter, I’d been fly fishing for like a year,” Blake said, “and that’s when it started to kind of click, I was getting better, and I don’t remember how but I figured out about there were fly fishing teams and youth teams and I wanted to make the youth team but part of it’s being competitive, fishing in a lot of tournaments, so I figured out about a tournament in Cherokee, North Carolina, I went down there and fished it, and it was fun. I learned so much.”

Blake’s mom Kellie said it can be difficult getting to tournaments. She said she and her husband “divide and conquer” with one of them taking Blake to fishing tournaments and the other taking their daughter to softball games. They’ve gone to Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina for fishing tournaments. There are youth team members in Colorado and New Mexico, she said, so trips out west may be in the future.

“He fishes a lot in North Carolina, so those aren’t too difficult to make,” she said. “That’s a great part of what he does is him having the opportunity to see these places that otherwise he wouldn’t go to or even hear about. The fly fishing community is so supportive and encouraging. He’s the youngest of anybody that we’re around. He’s the youngest youth team member ever to make the team. I think because he’s so young, they’re drawn to him to want to help push him along and willing to share information and knowledge, and are always curious about how he did.”

Blake said he came in about 10th out of 20 in his first fishing tournament in Cherokee last summer and was encouraged to participate in youth clinics in order to qualify for the youth team. He said he learned a lot in a clinic and other tournaments.

“I love fishing in tournaments,” Blake said. “A lot of people think it’s just about winning. But not really. It’s great to win, but it’s good to just spend time with people that like the same stuff as you. And have fun.”

“If you’re not having fun,” he asked, “what’s the point in doing it, right?”

Blake and his father competed in a Casting for Hope tournament which was held on the same trout waters as the then upcoming national tournament in North Carolina which was a good preparation for the national tournament. They came in third out of about 12 teams.

He then participated in the national tournament coming in third out of 20 or more teams. He caught 14 more fish than anybody, but the way scoring was done he didn’t finish first.

“That’s when I made the team, after I got third, I think I made a pretty good impression,” Blake said. “They invited me to join the team, and that was really, really cool. From there I’ve got to meet a lot of great people involved with the team.”

“I think that was the first fishing goal that I had seen him set for himself, with making the youth team,” Kellie said. “And that’s kind of how he got into the competition fishing to realize that’s what that meant, that there was a youth USA team. He had to attend at least one clinic and he had to fish the national championship where kids all over the country come to North Carolina to fish that.”

Kellie said Blake set out to achieve goals in competition fishing and seeing him work so hard to reach those goals “was pretty cool.”

Casting for Hope is where fishing participants raise money for women with gynecological cancers and these tournaments raise tens of thousands for the cause. Women fighting cancer can come to fish at the tournaments.

The last one in April raised over $41,000. “That’s awesome. I mean that helps so many people,” Blake said.

Blake said he’s earned three top three finishes in tournaments and working on winning a first place. He currently is first in the youth southeast fly fishing group and seventh out of more than 90 in the adult group, competing for less than a year.

Kellie said that Blake taught himself mostly by watching videos because he didn’t know anybody who fly-fished. “He and his father just started watching videos and then he just took to the river and figured it out,” she said.

“I think another big part of it for him is ever since he was little he would need to go by himself, and so I think for him a lot of it before he got into the competitive part was just about being by himself, being with nature, and being able to take advantage of what’s around us.”

“Around here has a lot to offer, not necessarily fly fishing but just fishing in general,” Blake said. “I know a lot of people around here that I’ve started fishing with a little bit, they’ve got into fly fishing, and that’s great to see some more people getting into it and it’s a great area to do it. I’ve fished all over the place, all over the states that have trout on the east coast, and I think here is one of the best places, just the trout rivers around here within an hour or so.”

Blake’s future goals are to just to keep fishing and get better, sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm, and to continue learning the art of making lures.

He enjoys watching fly-tying videos on YouTube. It’s a creative art form.

“That’s one reason I think I like it so much because you can use that creative side of your brain,” Blake said.

Lots of people have invented things to help with fishing and Blake said that tying your own flies is a way to have your own spin-off of it.

“That’s really neat to be able to do that,” he said.

Blake enjoyed going to the fly-tying classes at Mountain Sports in Bristol during the winter with a friend he met on the river from Saltville.

The young fisherman would like to share his knowledge and skills with others, maybe holding clinics and guiding trips for people interested in fly fishing.

“I’d like to get some more youth anglers involved. I think that would be really neat to have more youth anglers for the future,” he said.

He has hopes to make the world team and travel further for competition including Bosnia.

Blake does mostly catch and release in his fishing. “I would like to eat a few,” he said, adding that he would try to learn how to clean and cook them first. This would be a good skill for camping.

If you’re interested in learning about fly fishing and want to find Blake this summer – or pretty much any time – look for him on the river.

Or contact him at holston_native on Instagram.